Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

