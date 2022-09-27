Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
