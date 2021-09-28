Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.