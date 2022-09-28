This evening in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
