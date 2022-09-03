Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Sunday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
