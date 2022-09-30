This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
