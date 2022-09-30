 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

