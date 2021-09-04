Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.