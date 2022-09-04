 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

