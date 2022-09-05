For the drive home in Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
