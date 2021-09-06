Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.