Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.