Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east.