This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
