This evening in Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.