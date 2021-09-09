 Skip to main content
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

