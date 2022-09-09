This evening in Opelika: A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the hous…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds lig…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low …
This evening in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast cal…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showin…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Fri…
Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We w…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 34% chanc…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.