Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.