Update: Tornado warning lifted for Lee County; area currently under tornado watch

As of noon Tuesday, Lee County, including Auburn and Opelika, is back under a tornado watch, which means that tornadoes are possible for the region, but have not been sighted in the area. The tornado watch is in effect until 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. 

Lee County was briefly under a tornado warning after reports of a tornado being sighted in Notasulga around 11:30 a.m.

Continue to monitor the weather throughout the day and identify a safe place to go in the event of another alert.

