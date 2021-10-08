'We're not trying to replicate Toomer's Corner': Opelika finds its niche serving fans on Friday night before AU games

The restaurant, which specializes in potatoes — yes, baked twice — as well as Philly cheese steaks and ribs with “meat that falls off the bone,” moved into a more expansive building that includes a stage and a bar, adding entertainment value that wasn’t possible at the Auburn location, Shorter said.

“We have live music going on Thursdays, we have a DJ come in and play the blues for us, and on Fridays we have another DJ come in and play different varieties of music,” he said. “Our bar is mostly active on the weekends.”

At The Breezeway, husband-and-wife duo John and Gena Henley have run their show on Eighth Street for 30 years, offering Auburn-Opelika residents, students and visitors their take on grilled chicken along with chicken fingers, sandwiches and fries.

“We have a lot of people that have graduated from Auburn, gone on to other jobs in other areas, raise their families there but (still) come back here,” Gena said. “So many come back from Atlanta, Birmingham, Texas, that have gone to school at Auburn, eaten with us over the years and come back into town.”

The Henleys also ran a second location in Auburn on Opelika Road at one point in time, but ultimately they said they found it easier to focus on managing their original Opelika restaurant.