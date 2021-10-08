'We're not trying to replicate Toomer's Corner': Opelika finds its niche serving fans on Friday night before AU games

Downtown Auburn becomes animated - and crowded - on home football game weekends, especially when the Georgia Bulldogs or Alabama Crimson Tide visit, but some fans prefer to reserve this excitement for Saturday. Enter Opelika, sister city to the Loveliest Village on the Plains, which has become a trusty alternative for both locals and visitors on Friday night. Opelika's Railroad Historic District offers a slower-pace atmosphere with plenty of options for food, drink and mingling with friends old and new.
Chris McBride, owner of Irish Bred Pub, said this weekend could be downtown Opelika’s biggest revival since 2019, certainly after the Tigers’ win in Death Valley last weekend against LSU. He said sales during the away game weekend earned the pub about $10,000-$15,000 in sales.
“To me, Georgia is just as big as the Iron Bowl,” he said. “Our sales were down for the year 2020 over 60% … (but) this year it’s felt like 2019 and I think we’ve got a little better team this year.”
McBride said the expectation among Opelika restaurants is that Friday night is to Opelika as game day night is to Auburn.
The restaurant Twice Baked relocated last year from a small Auburn retail spot on North Donahue Drive to a larger space in the heart of downtown Opelika on South Railroad Avenue.
“I moved from Auburn to here because I saw the area has been a historical area, and not just that but being able to serve not just college students but to everyone else,” said Joseph Shorter, owner of Twice Baked. “When I say that downtown Opelika is more homey, getting all the older crowd, that’s a good thing.”
The restaurant, which specializes in potatoes — yes, baked twice — as well as Philly cheese steaks and ribs with “meat that falls off the bone,” moved into a more expansive building that includes a stage and a bar, adding entertainment value that wasn’t possible at the Auburn location, Shorter said.
“We have live music going on Thursdays, we have a DJ come in and play the blues for us, and on Fridays we have another DJ come in and play different varieties of music,” he said. “Our bar is mostly active on the weekends.”
At The Breezeway, husband-and-wife duo John and Gena Henley have run their show on Eighth Street for 30 years, offering Auburn-Opelika residents, students and visitors their take on grilled chicken along with chicken fingers, sandwiches and fries.
“We have a lot of people that have graduated from Auburn, gone on to other jobs in other areas, raise their families there but (still) come back here,” Gena said. “So many come back from Atlanta, Birmingham, Texas, that have gone to school at Auburn, eaten with us over the years and come back into town.”
The Henleys also ran a second location in Auburn on Opelika Road at one point in time, but ultimately they said they found it easier to focus on managing their original Opelika restaurant.
“We still have a lot of customers that miss our Auburn store, but they still come over (here),” Gena said. “Now, we’ve got Grubhub and DoorDash and all that will deliver to Auburn.”
Throughout their three decades of operation, the Henleys have amassed a collection of Auburn sports memorabilia — framed jerseys, football schedule posters and autographed photos — lining the walls of their restaurant. It’s a visual time capsule that feels natural in an older historic building like the one Breezeway and some of Opelika’s other downtown restaurants occupy.
“We’ve got football jerseys from the last 40 years (and) baseball,” John said. “We have a sports atmosphere.”
Jeff Meyers, general manager of Zazu Gastropub, knows all about history. The restaurant’s building was originally owned by the Samfords, a storied family whose members include William James Samford, Alabama’s 31st governor and the namesake of Auburn University’s administrative hall, and Frank Samford, from whom Samford University in Birmingham takes its name.
“They owned it for its entirety and it was run as a dry goods store, went into being a men’s clothing store (run) by the Hall family; they had this place for years until the early '80s,” Meyers said. “The history of the building’s amazing itself, but people walk in here and feel like this could be a restaurant in any major city in any one company.”
The eatery features a multi-level seating floor plan developed by Aaron Kovak, whom Meyers said has also had a hand in designs of other retail interiors in Opelika. Meyers said it’s this diversity of design as well as the amenities available that he feels makes Opelika attractive on game day weekends away from the roar of Auburn University’s campus.
“It’s definitely easier to park here. Right now, that’s definitely a big issue in Auburn - and God knows I love Auburn - but boy, it’s a pain when you get down there,” he said. “We’re an event district so that means if you bought a cocktail in one of the bars or in the restaurant … (you can) look around downtown, see all the businesses (and) see what’s actually down here because every time you turn around something new is popping up.”
Opelika's entertainment district spans the city's downtown roughly from the intersection of First Avenue and North Sixth Street to the intersection of Avenue B and South Eighth Street. City ordinance states approved alcohol containers include those from Eighth and Rail, Jefferson's, Niffer's on the Tracks and Irish Bred Pub, as well as others approved by downtown development group Opelika Main Street.
The entertainment district has proven particularly compatible with Opelika's growth as a brewery city as more alcohol-based establishments have taken root since the ordinance was first passed in 2012. Businesses like Resting Pulse Brewing Company, John Emerald Distillery and Whistle Stop Bottle and Brew appeal to a calmer clientele.
Brian Payne, floor manager for Niffer’s on the Tracks, said he doesn’t quite feel as big of an impact managing the secondary location of the long-time restaurant on Opelika Road.
“We have the bigger dining room, which I would say is a better experience,” Payne said. “We get the smaller crowd and we’re able to handle it.”
Payne said this greater volume of dining space as well as reduced waits can be an advantage of visiting Opelika for lunch or dinner.
While Saturday is Auburn’s day. McBride of Irish Bred said he and others in Opelika are happy to have Friday.
“The Friday night before the game will be packed to the gills — probably a two-to-three hour wait — and just folks walking around downtown Opelika,” McBride said. “Saturday night after the game we’ve learned we can’t replicate Toomer’s Corner, and so really a crazy party time is not what we aim for. Those can go down at downtown (Auburn).”