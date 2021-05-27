3 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $249,999

Convenient to everything Auburn has to offer, this like-new townhome is located just a mile from shopping and restaurants and a short drive to Downtown Auburn and Campus. Immaculately maintained, end unit with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom offers both comfort and privacy while featuring a single car garage. The large living room opens into the kitchen and breakfast room that is perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous luxury Vinyl Plank flooring can be found throughout the bottom floor. Bedrooms are located upstairs with carpeted flooring. The Master boasts a vaulted ceiling and a stylish master bath with double vanity, garden tub, and spacious shower. Fully fenced in back yard showcases a covered patio with plenty of room to entertain guests and grill out on a lovely Summer day. View More