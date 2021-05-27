3 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $339,900

Just in time for summer this home has the most gorgeous backyard that you have seen in a long time! Upgrades galore! Enter into an open concept floor plan with a huge space for entertaining or for family time! The kitchen has a large granite island. Upgraded appliances and freshly painted cabinets. A farmhouse sink and plenty of counter space and cabinets along with a good sized pantry. The great room and eat in area are open and inviting to the beautiful outdoor living area. You have to see it! A vaulted covered brick patio with a fireplace and landscaping fit for a queen! The perennial garden will bloom year after year and bring you a lot of joy. Saint Augustine lawn frames the flower beds. The master bedroom suite is on the main level and the fresh neutral paint colors will instantly relax you. Enjoy the newly upgraded master bathroom with a soaking tub and tiled shower along with the granite top double vanities. An office space or additional flex room is on the main level. View More