3 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $365,000

*Available to show on June 1st* Sitting on a large, flat lot in a Solamere culdesac, this beautiful one story brick home is spacious and thoughtfully laid out. In addition to 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, there is a bonus room currently used as an office, high ceilings, a split floor plan and 3 amazing porches to relax on. All carpet was replaced in 2019. All exterior trim was replaced and painted in 2019. This home won’t last on the market long! It is minutes from campus and downtown. This property is not included in the home owner association, but does have the option to join. Seller will offer a $3000 flooring allowance. Seller is a Alabama licensed real estate agent. View More