3 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $409,000

Privacy, acreage and location!! 3 bedrooms/3 baths plus 3 bonus spaces!! 1st extra space could be used as an office or a bedroom just add a chifferobe! A bonus room up a turning staircase makes for a great quiet getaway, craft space, or even a home school room. Just beyond the laundry room, the garage has been converted into a photography studio with a full glass wall and sliding doors,it's currently being used by college age daughter as a bedroom/living space, it is heated and cooled. View More