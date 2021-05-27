4 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $299,000

Cul-de-sac home in highly desired Solamere. One level split floor plan features a large master bedroom with tray ceiling. The en suite bathroom offers his and her closets, a garden tub and tiled shower. Three additional bedrooms are nicely sized. The expansive family room features a stone fireplace and adjoins the kitchen with tons of cabinets, bar seating, granite countertops & SS appliances. Beautiful molding in the dining area. This home has integrated wiring so you can enjoy your music inside and out. Covered rear patio is great for game day or entertaining friends. Two tiered backyard is quiet and perfect for raised bed gardening and bird watching. Don't miss the fabulous neighborhood pool and playground! That's where you'll want to take the kids and enjoy this family friendly neighborhood. Walk or bike over and you'll see lots of neighbors out doing the same. Stop by the lake to just sit, relax and enjoy the beautiful view. Video tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ov2E-mKRl4 View More