4 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $302,900

Prime Auburn, AL location- Away from the hustle and bustle but convenient to all that Auburn has to offer! The Camden C plan by Hughston Homes at Wimberly Station - offers Keyless Entry, Smart Home Technology, Energy Efficient building materials, Open Concept allowing you to entertain with ease, and much more! The welcoming two story foyer leads you to the spacious Great Room and trendy Kitchen offering SS appliances, large island, breakfast area, ample cabinetry, and corner walk-in pantry. Formal Dining off foyer features coffered ceiling and wainscoting. Upstairs you will find the luxurious Owner's Suite featuring french door entry, oversized walk-in closet, double vanity, shower, and separate garden tub. Spacious additional bedrooms. Covered 10x10 Patio, perfect for entertaining! Builder Incentives with use of trusted lender. Virtual tour available upon request. View More