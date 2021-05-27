4 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $310,000

Desirable Central location to Tiger Town and downtown Auburn. This beautiful brick home on the cosy and private corner lot blends a thoughtful layout with classic beauty. The split floor plan offers privacy. A stunning entryway foyer flows into a bright open living and dining space with a beautiful gas fireplace and custom cabinetry in the kitchen. Spacious bedroom or study with a private bath is located on the first floor. Upstairs there is the royal size Master suite, 2 bedrooms, a walk out attic room which is currently equipped for a theater, but can be easily converted into a 5th bedroom! The Master suite includes tray ceilings, walk-in closet with built-ins, jetted tub, walk-in shower and sitting room or office boasting cathedral style ceilings and a built-in bookcase. Additional Features of this charming home include hardwoods, triple crown moldings, Security system, AC with a separate control, Irrigation system. The curb appeal is great - mature landscaping on all sides. View More