4 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $319,500

Welcome home to this immaculate 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the desirable Solamere community! Inside you'll find beautiful coffered ceilings in the dining room, hardwood and tile floors throughout the lower level and a wood-burning fireplace in the great room. Off of the living area is a game day porch with HDMI hookup, perfect for entertaining while looking out into the large, fully fenced back yard. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with ALL FOUR bedrooms! Open up the double doors to your large master bedroom, leading to the master suite featuring double vanities, double closets, soaking tub and walk-in shower. The entire interior of the home was just painted (5/21) with an eggshell paint, easy to wipe away messes! Home has added spray foam insulation to help save on energy costs! With less than a 5 minute walk to the neighborhood pool and playground, you are sure to enjoy the perks this home has to offer! View More