4 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $379,000

Check out this beautiful brick home with open floor plan. You will be amazed by the eye-opening spacious living room with soaring high ceiling when you enter the house. The kitchen boasts large island with granite countertop and seating, gas range, custom cabinet hood above stove, custom shelves under stairs, upgraded ceiling in the kitchen and dining room. Spacious master BD in the 1st floor has granite tub deck w/garden tub, shower room, his/her separate vanity &large walk-in closet. 2nd BD with full bath faces the fenced backyard. Simulated wood hard surface flooring throughout the living room, kitchen and dining room. Upstairs you will see a huge open loft that can be used as a 2nd living area & perfect for kids playing area. Bd3 &4 on the 2nd floor with Jack-n-Jill bathroom has separate vanity. This neighborhood has quick access to I-85, Auburn University, Chewacla State Park, grocery stores&Tiger Town shopping area. Neighborhood pool, walking trails, community garden & pond. View More