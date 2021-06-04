4 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $499,000

Stunning lake front home with immaculate gardens and landscape. This Richard Compton design and build has an open family-kitchen area with lovely lake views. The kitchen is large with rich custom cabinetry and oversized island. The breakfast area leads to a charming porch with gas grill hook-up, lovely rock flooring and another open air patio just beyond. The large family room features a central wood burning fireplace. There is a cozy study-parlor just off the entrance as well as an oversized dining room. The master suite has lovely lake view, huge closet and bath with tile shower and jetted tub. Upstairs are 3 generous sized bedrooms...one with en suite bath. The walk-in attic has tons of floored area for all your storage needs. Lovely plantings and expansive lawns surround the home. The lakeside backyard is breathtaking with mature plantings, lovely hardwood trees and a custom arbor. There is also a private lake dock to enjoy the sunsets and tie your canoe. View More