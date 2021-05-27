4 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $595,000

One level home on an acre lot in Cary Woods. SO much natural light throughout! Meandering garden pathways, a hidden fountain, 2 lovely Japanese maples... & that's all before you make it to the front door! Open living/kitchen/dining spaces with windows throughout. Pristine & bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Open living/kitchen/dining spaces with windows throughout all bringing the fabulous landscape of this home indoors. Amazing backyard is the picture of serenity - very private & plenty of room for a pool! RV pad + shop w/ electricity & water. Very spacious 2 car garage in addition to a adjacent workshop. Theatre/music room would be a perfect mother-in-law suite with separate entrance & private bath. All bedrooms have en suite access to baths. Sidewalks all the way to downtown Auburn! Easy access to Auburn University & schools. View More