5 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $1,295,000

This French style custom built home designed by a noted architect features Gothic motifs and views of the lake from 3 sides. The great room has a magnificent fireplace that reaches to the 36 ft. high ceiling. A Conservatory off the great room was imported from England and installed during construction of the home. Alicante marble from Spain is used generously as kitchen countertops. The bathrooms feature Travertine marble. Master suite on the main floor features custom closets and opens to the veranda for enjoying the beautiful grounds and lake. 2 guest suites, an office and laundry room are also on the main floor. Upstairs offers two additional bedrooms each with own bath and one featuring sitting area/Bonus Room. This beautiful home with circular drive is at the end of a cul de sac in one of Auburn's most sought after neighborhoods. The grounds are beautifully landscaped to feature the natural setting. Home is in the city of Auburn and in Auburn City Schools district. View More