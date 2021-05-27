5 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $367,900

Prime Auburn, AL location- Away from the hustle and bustle but convenient to all that Auburn has to offer! The stunning Belmont A Home Plan by Hughston Homes at Wimberly Station! *CUL DE SAC HOMESITE!!* 3 CAR GARAGE, Full Guest Suite/Office on Main, & Media Room are only a few features that make this plan extraordinary! Energy Efficient Building Materials. Smart Home Technology offering keyless entry & much more! Gorgeous Kitchen offering HUGE island, walk-in pantry, SS appliances, & bfast area. Formal Dining w/ coffered ceilings & wainscoting. Spacious Great Room w/ fireplace, open to Kitchen. Luxurious Owner’s Suite includes oversized walk-in closet, separate granite vanities, tiled shower, and separate garden tub. Upstairs Laundry. 5” Engineered Hardwoods throughout main. Tiled Wet Areas. Relax out back under your 10x10 patio! Builder Incentives offered with use of trusted lender. Virtual Tour available upon request. View More