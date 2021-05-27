5 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $372,900

Wimberly Station- Away from the hustle and bustle but convenient to all that Auburn, AL has to offer! The Jackson A plan by Hughston Homes. Energy efficient w/3,324 heated/cooled sq ft of Smart Home Technology. Welcoming two story foyer entrance allows you to entertain w/ease leading to Formal Dining w/coffered ceiling & wainscoting or retreat to Sep Living area/Office. Enjoy the Open view from the Exquisite kitchen w/SS appliances, granite countertops, huge island, & w/i pantry & warm up by the wood burning FP surrounded by ceramic tile in Great Rm w. Hardwoods throughout main Living areas. Plenty of privacy w/In-law suite on Main level w/full bath. Owner & Teen Suites located on 2nd level w/BR'S 3 & 4 to include w/i closets. BR 4 w/private bath. Owners’ suite offers tiled shower, separate garden tub, & dbl vanity w/Piedrafina marble countertops. Massive w/i closet. Tiled laundry rm conveniently located upstairs. Enjoy the 10x10 covered patio! Virtual tour avail upon request! View More