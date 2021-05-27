5 Bedroom Home in OPELIKA - $332,400

1.5 Mile drive to Tiger Town!! The Cannaberra A plan by Hughston Homes at Opelika's HOTTEST new community, Wyndham Village! GUEST SUITE ON MAIN w/ full bath. Spacious Great Room offering gas fireplace that is open to gorgeous Kitchen w/ HUGE island, corner walk-in pantry, SS appliances w/ Freestanding GAS range, & ample cabinetry. Convenient Owner’s Entry w/ built-in shoe, coat, & hat cubbies. Formal Dining Room w/ designer coffered ceilings & wainscoting. Retreat upstairs to the Luxurious Owner’s Suite offering sitting area, oversized W/I closet, double vanity, tiled shower w/ bench, & separate 5' garden tub. Tiled Laundry is located upstairs for convenience. Three additional bedrooms & full hall bathroom. Keyless Entry & more Intelligent Home Technology. 5” Engineered Hardwoods throughout Main. Luxury Lighting & Hardware Package. Hughston Homes' Signature Game Day Porch w/ ceiling fan and wood burning fireplace, pre-wired for your TV. Virtual Tour Available Upon Request. View More