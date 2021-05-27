5 Bedroom Home in OPELIKA - $562,000

LOCATION (a stone's throw from TigerTown) & desirable neighborhood is what you'll find in this incredible 5 BR, 4 BA home. Enter into a grand foyer w/ soaring ceiling & adjacent formal dining and living rooms. And just expect to fall in love with the huge kitchen/breakfast room/family room w/ built-ins & gas log fireplace-a fantastic entertainment space w/ access to the back deck. The kitchen is a cook's dream with a 5-burner gas cooktop, refrigerator, dbl ovens and built-in microwave, not to mention the abundant storage. Beautiful hardwood oak flooring here. Two bedrooms on the main floor with one being the master bedroom w/en-suite bath and a jaw-dropping master closet. Lg laundry room is just off the over-sized 2-car garage. Upstairs is where you find 3 additional bedrooms, 2 baths and a media room w/ electric media chairs (convey). A large portion of the walk-up attic space is floored for storage. The hot tub in the back yard conveys w/ purchase. The ice machine does NOT remain. View More