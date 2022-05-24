 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With about 65 provisional votes left to count, Hovey leads Whatley by four votes

With about 65 provisional votes left to count, Jay Hovey leads Tom Whatley 8,367 votes to 8,363 in the race for Alabama State Senate District 27. All precinct votes are in from Lee, Tallapoosa and Russell counties. 

