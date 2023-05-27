Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

IGA SWIATEK

Seeded: 1 Career-best ranking: 1 Country: Poland Age: 21 (turns 22 on May 31) 2023 record (titles): 28-6 (2) Career titles: 13

Grand Slam titles: 3 — French Open (2020, 2022), U.S. Open (2022) The bracket: Could face No. 6 Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals; would be a rematch of last year's final. Aces: Career mark of 21-2 at French Open is by far her best at a major. ... Last year's title was part of a stretch in which she won six consecutive tournaments and compiled a 37-match winning streak, the longest on tour in a quarter of a century. ... took over at No. 1 in the rankings after ash Barty's surprising retirement in early 2022. ... Stopped playing at the Italian Open this month because of a right thigh injury.

ARYNA SABALENKA

Seeded: 2 Career-best ranking: 2 Country: Belarus Age: 25 2023 record (titles): 29-5 (3)

Career titles: 13 Grand Slam titles: 1 — Australian Open (2023) The bracket: Faces Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the first round. Aces: First career Grand Slam title came in January at Melbourne Park. She credited both an improved serve — she worked with a biomechanics expert to retool the motion — and improved outlook. ... French Open is only major where she hasn't reached the semifinals. ... Power-based game has been translating well to clay, including two titles in the past three years in Madrid. Beat Iga Swiatek in the final there this month.

JESSICA PEGULA

Seeded: 3 Career-best ranking: 3 Country: U.S. Age: 29 2023 record (titles): 25-9 (0)

Career titles: 2 Grand Slam titles: None — Best: Quarterfinals, French Open (2021, 2022, 2023), Australian Open (2022), U.S. Open (2022) The bracket: Faces 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in an all-American first-round matchup. Aces: reached the Wta Finals for the first time last season after cracking the top 10 for the first time. ... Breakthrough season included three Slam quarterfinals before a loss to the No. 1 seed and eventual champion each time: ash Barty at Australian Open; Iga Swiatek at French Open and U.S. Open. ... Coached by David Witt, who used to work with Venus Williams. ... Parents own NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

ELENA RYBAKINA

Seeded: 4 Career-best ranking: 4 Country: Kazakhstan Age: 23 2023 record (titles): 28-7 (2) Career titles: 5 Wimbledon (2022) The bracket: Could face No. 7 Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. Aces: at past three majors, collected one championship (at Wimbledon) and one runner-up trophy (at the Australian Open). ... Nearly completed the so-called Sunshine double, winning title at Indian Wells, California, in March, then reaching final at Miami in April. ... Picked up clay title at Italian Open. ... Big serve is as dangerous as any tour; has 278 aces this season, better than 50 more than anyone else.

CAROLINE GARCIA

Seeded: 5 Career-best ranking: 4 Country: France Age: 29 2023 record (titles): 2011 (0)

Career titles: 11 Grand Slam titles: None — Best: Semifinals, U.S. Open (2022) The bracket: Could face 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko in fourth round. Aces: Biggest title of career came at season-ending Wta Finals in November. ... reached singles quarterfinals once in 12 Roland Garros appearances, in 2017. ... Won French Open doubles titles in 2016 and 2022. ... Split from coach Bertrand Perret late in 2022, then reunited last month. ... revealed last year she dealt with bulimia, triggered by losses on court and pain from a foot injury.

COCO GAUFF

Seeded: 6 Career-best ranking: 4 Country: U.S. Age: 19 '23 record (titles): 18-8 (1) Career titles: 3 Grand Slam titles: None — Best: runner-up, French Open (2022)

The bracket: Could face No. 11 Veronika Kudermetova or 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys in fourth round. Aces: French Open marks her 15th Slam appearance. ... run to last year's finals in singles and doubles (with Jessica Pegula) at Roland Garros was a major breakthrough for the teenager. ... Has been ranked No. 1 in doubles. ... In 2022, became youngest American woman since 1994 to qualifyfor the Wta Finals in singles. also earned doubles berth.