Wynona Sep 9, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Found at Chewacla State Park View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Westbound and down: How to get a football team from Alabama to California The trip to get Auburn's equipment truck from the Plains to Berkeley spanned four days and about 2,500 miles. Korean restaurant that appeared on 'Shark Tank' coming to Auburn “Its not only about the food,” Jung Song said on Shark Tank. LEE: Carnell and Cadillac There’s a difference between Carnell Williams the man and Cadillac Williams the symbol. But this is the same: They both smile. One of the first brick-and-mortar pickleball stores to open in Opelika Seeing a need in the community, an Opelika couple plans to open one of the first brick-and-mortar pickleball stores on Geneva Street in Opelika. ‘I don’t like it’: Hugh Freeze facing the challenge of ‘embracing’ Cal trip "I’d just as soon play somebody over here on the East Coast, but it was done. Me complaining or not embracing it is not the proper response.”