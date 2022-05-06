Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Unacceptable.
Alabama’s U.S. Senate race is ever so important. This race will usher in a conservative or a liberal. On April 20, Steve Flowers’ editorial ma…
Auburn police have arrested former Auburn City Schools employee David Barkley Johnson on additional indictments from a Lee County Grand Jury.
With one mighty swing, Bobby Pierce helped Auburn baseball record a win for the record books.
Opelika Police detectives arrested an Opelika middle school teacher Thursday and charged him with three sex-related charges involving a middle…
Pastry chef Sofia Tejeda shows in her recipes that baking is not exclusive to sweet stuff. Savory items — like onions! — also have a home in baked goods.
See all the standout players named to the 2021-22 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Girls Basketball Team.
“I said apart from taking up arms or just praying, I said we run for office and we try to change things,” Odle said. “After going into prayer, I just felt that that was what I should do.”
See all the standout players named to the 2021-22 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Boys Basketball Team.
The Lee County community is invited to the 71st annual National Day of Prayer event at noon Thursday at the Lee County Courthouse square in Opelika.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.