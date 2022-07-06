Auburn University expanding psychological services to treat those with eating disorders

Auburn University’s Psychological Services Center recently opened a new section focusing on people with eating disorders.

The clinic will provide low-cost, empirically-based treatment to individuals in the community.

Graduate students pursuing a Ph.D. in clinical psychology will staff the training clinic. The students will be supervised by Auburn University associate professors Tiffany Brown and April Smith.

“A lot of people don't realize that eating disorders can kind of affect anybody,” Smith said. “I think it's really important to be able to work with folks from the community and also in college.”

The clinic will work with adults who have an eating disorder such as anorexia, binge eating or bulimia. They will also treat individuals who may not meet the criteria of an eating disorder but have eating or body image concerns.

“We do often see that many eating disorders do kind of start a little bit earlier than college for optimal peak or kind of initiate in college as well,” Smith said.

This fall, the clinic will be taking fewer than 10 patients, who must be 18 years or older. By spring, it hopes to double its caseload and allow adolescents and children to be seen at the clinic.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen a lot of increasing rates of folks seeking treatment and wanting to engage in treatment for eating disorders,” Smith said.

A typical treatment plan will include weekly 50-minute sessions following the initial two-hour assessment.

“We've been really excited that there's been a lot of interest already,” Brown said. “We’re starting small and hoping to build bigger.”

Those who are interested in becoming a patient can take an online survey found on the AU Eating Disorders Clinic Facebook page, call the Auburn University Psychological Services Center or send an email to aedc@auburn.edu.