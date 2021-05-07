Nurses spotlight: Sutricia Johnson, EAMC's director of case management, says she treats patients like 'my own family'

For Sutricia Johnson, becoming a nurse was a natural fit, a blessing that united her passion for helping people with a meaningful career.

“Nursing has innately been a part of my life’s purpose since I was young,” said Johnson, a graduate of Troy University and Auburn University at Montgomery, who began her nursing career 27 years ago at East Alabama Medical Center. “Being the oldest child gave me many opportunities to be the caregiver for others. The process was natural, so pursuing a career that allowed me to extend my desire to care for others was an easy choice.”

Johnson’s desire to care for others has gained much appreciation, as she’s been nominated by Opelika-Auburn News readers as one of the area’s top nurses.

Her biggest reward, however, is the time she spends with up-and-coming nurses.

“While there are many rewarding opportunities in the nursing field, I can truly say one of the most rewarding and satisfying experiences as a nurse is the opportunity to share my knowledge with the younger nurses,” Johnson said. “Seeing them connect knowledge with practice is a great feeling.”