Nurses spotlight: Sutricia Johnson, EAMC's director of case management, says she treats patients like 'my own family'

For Sutricia Johnson, becoming a nurse was a natural fit, a blessing that united her passion for helping people with a meaningful career.
“Nursing has innately been a part of my life’s purpose since I was young,” said Johnson, a graduate of Troy University and Auburn University at Montgomery, who began her nursing career 27 years ago at East Alabama Medical Center. “Being the oldest child gave me many opportunities to be the caregiver for others. The process was natural, so pursuing a career that allowed me to extend my desire to care for others was an easy choice.”
Johnson’s desire to care for others has gained much appreciation, as she’s been nominated by Opelika-Auburn News readers as one of the area’s top nurses.
Her biggest reward, however, is the time she spends with up-and-coming nurses.
“While there are many rewarding opportunities in the nursing field, I can truly say one of the most rewarding and satisfying experiences as a nurse is the opportunity to share my knowledge with the younger nurses,” Johnson said. “Seeing them connect knowledge with practice is a great feeling.”
As the director of case management at EAMC, among other roles, Johnson is responsible for overseeing duties such as insurance certification and social work discharge planning.
“In my current role, I would say one of the biggest challenges is connecting our patients to the resources in the community that will aid them in becoming self-sufficient,” she said. “Sometimes the resources are scarce and having the opportunity to be a patient advocate can be challenging.”
Despite the challenges, Johnson said, “there is no better feeling than identifying the right blend of resources to get the patient what is needed to succeed.”
“This was particularly challenging during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “I always believe that we should never settle for less when we are pooling resources for our patients and community. I approach each situation as if I am working for my own family. If I would do it for family, I am willing to do it for our patients.”